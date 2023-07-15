Police are seeking dashcam or any CCTV footage taken in Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Friday 14th July which may help their ongoing investigation into an attempted robbery.

Police were called at just before 1.30pm on Friday, with a man entering a Nationwide Building Society branch in the High Street and threatening the employees. Nothing was taken and no-one was injured, but staff were left shaken, as reported here.

Officers attended the scene, including armed officers, and the National Police Air Service helicopter was deployed, to help carry out a thorough search of the area.

Two people – a man and a woman – were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery yesterday and were released on bail on Saturday July 15th.

Detective Sergeant Duncan Verel says: “Our investigation into this attempted robbery is ongoing and as part of our enquiries we are seeking information about a man who was seen in the area dressed in all black, including a balaclava, shortly before 1.30pm.”

“He is believed to have walked from the Chapel Street area towards the High Street and was in possession of a yellow carrier bag. A very short while later, he was seen towards the Esplanade and in the general direction of Vicarage Street.”

“We’re particularly keen to hear from witnesses who have not yet come forward, or anyone who was driving in the area and may have dashcam footage that may be helpful to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information which could help our investigation, is asked to please call us on 101, giving the call handler the reference number 5223168621.

Potential evidence was also collected by forensics officers on Friday night from a litter bin in the High Street which Police had sealed off with tape for several hours, pictured below.