Two people have been arrested following an attempted robbery at Nationwide Building Society in Burnham-On-Sea today (Friday July 14th).

A Police spokesman confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com: “An investigation is under way following an attempted robbery at Nationwide in the High Street.”

“We were called at just before 1.30pm after a man went into the branch and threatened the employees. Nothing was taken and no-one was injured, but the employees were left shaken.”

“Officers attended the scene, including armed officers, and the National Police Air Service helicopter was deployed, to help carry out a thorough search of the area and review all available CCTV.”

“Two people – a man and a woman – have been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and are being taken into custody.”

“We’re appealing to any eye-witnesses, or anyone with information which could help our investigation, to call us on 101, giving the call handler the reference number 5223168621.”

There were dramatic scenes on Burnham seafront where the armed police were seen outside a property near the Royal Clarence Hotel.

Officers with body armour and guns arrived while the force’s helicopter hovered overhead as a vehicle was investigated.

In the centre of the High Street, a litter bin was also taped off by Police on suspicion of potential evidence being inside.