A popular nursery in the centre of Burnham-On-Sea is set to expand with new facilities, it has announced this week.

Footprints Nursery in Burnham’s Adam Street is taking over a neighbouring premises formerly occupied by an antiques shop plus an upstairs property, allowing it extra space to grow.

Caitlin Tolfree, Assistant Manager, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Everyone here at Footprints Nursery is extremely excited to announce that we are expanding.”

“We are taking over the building next door and the building above us to create more childcare spaces for children aged 3 months-5 years. Work has already started, and we plan to be able to open our brand new unit as soon as September.”

“Kellie and I hope to hold an open day when it is all finished, so all our lovely families can see the new and improved Footprints Nursery. Myself, Kellie, and the whole team at Footprints would like to thank everyone who has supported the nursery over the years as we wouldn’t be in the position we are now without it.”

“We are so blessed to have such wonderful children and families join us along our journey. We really do thank them all from the bottom of our hearts.”

Footprints is now taking bookings for September plus ‘show arounds’ will be available throughout August and places can be reserved on 01278 786528.