The Met Office has issued a weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain in the Burnham-On-Sea area today (Friday).

A yellow weather warning has been issued across the region as stormy conditions move in. Winds gusting over 50mph are set to sweep in, according to the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast.

A Met Office spokesman says: “Strong winds will develop across southwest England early on Friday, extending northwards through the day.”

”Gusts of 35 to 45mph are likely quite widely for a time, with gusts over 50mph affecting some coasts and hills.”

“This is likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some disruption given the unusual time of year for such winds.”

“In addition, heavy rain will lead to standing water and spray on roads. Winds are expected to ease through the evening.”