Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued an appeal for eyewitnesses after two people were arrested following an attempted robbery at Nationwide Building Society in the town on Friday (July 14th).

A man and woman were taken into custody on suspicion of attempted burglary after the incident at the Nationwide branch in the High Street on Friday lunchtime, as reported here.

Potential evidence was also collected by forensics officers on Friday night from a litter bin in the High Street which Police had sealed off with tape for several hours, pictured below.

A Police spokesman confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com: “ We were called at just before 1.30pm after a man went into the branch and threatened the employees.”

“Nothing was taken and no-one was injured, but the employees were left shaken.”

“Officers attended the scene, including armed officers, and the National Police Air Service helicopter was deployed, to help carry out a thorough search of the area and review all available CCTV.”

“Two people – a man and a woman – were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and were taken into custody.”

“We’re appealing to any eye-witnesses, or anyone with information which could help our investigation, to call us on 101, giving the call handler the reference number 5223168621.”

There were dramatic scenes on Burnham seafront where the armed police were seen outside a property near the Royal Clarence Hotel.

Officers with body armour carrying guns arrived while the force’s helicopter hovered overhead during the investigation.