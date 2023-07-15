Six golfers from Burnham-On-Sea are hoping to add their names to a field littered with legends of the game at a top tournament.

The local Burnham & Berrow Golf Club players hoping to qualify for The 2023 Senior Open Presented by Rolex are Justin Lane, David Haines, Graeme Biggs, Thomas Burley, Alan Todd and Kevin Dickens.

The Senior Open is Europe’s senior Major golf championship and will return to Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales from July 27th-30th.

In order to stand a chance of competing alongside the likes of golfing legends Darren Clarke, Bernhard Langer and Colin Montgomerie, they first must qualify. The players will be competing at the qualification tournament at several venues on Monday 24th July.

Defending champion Darren Clarke says: “The Senior Open provides a fantastic opportunity for amateur golfers to potentially play alongside some of the world’s best senior professional players. I’m looking forward to seeing who will be joining me at Royal Porthcawl in July. The Senior Open is a very special tournament to me and I’d like to wish all of the players the very best of luck with qualifying.”

Darren Clarke will be returning to defend the title he won at Gleneagles a year ago, where he became just the fourth player to win both The Open and The Senior Open, 11 years after his triumph in The Open at Royal St George’s.

David Williams, Tournament Director of The Senior Open Presented by Rolex, adds: “We have had over 600 applications from those hoping to qualify for The Senior Open Presented by Rolex, which shows the appetite to tee it up in Europe’s Senior Major Championship.”

“It is every golfer’s dream to tee it up in a Major Championship and the Qualifying Events always throw up some interesting stories, with a mixture of professionals and talented amateurs vying for a play in the event. I wish everyone competing the very best of luck.”

Tickets for The Senior Open Presented by Rolex, hosted at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Wales, are on sale now, with prices starting at just £25 for adults for tournament days.

Season tickets, giving holders access to all four tournament days plus the Wednesday practice day, are available for £95. Visit https://www.legendstour.com/ticket/the-senior-open-presented-by-rolex-2023-tickets for more details.