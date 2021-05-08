A person stuck waist-deep in a water-filled ditch has been rescued by Burnham-On-Sea firefighters in Brean early this morning (Saturday).

Crews were sent at 1.35am to Unity Farm Caravan Park in Coast Road, Brean.

A fire spokesman says: “Police passed details of someone who had fallen into a water filled rhyne and was unable to self rescue.”

“Two appliances from Burnham-on-Sea attended backed up with a water rescue team from Chippenham.”

“On arrival, firefighters discovered one person stuck waist deep in approx 4ft of mud and water situated 5ft below ground level.”

“Firefighters removed an area of hedge for access and rescued the person using a ladder lowered down the bank.”

“The water rescue team was returned to station.”

“Ambulance attended to check the casualty for injury.”