The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s food festivals have this week won a top award in the 2021 South West Tourism Awards.

Bev and Sarah Milner Simmonds, who oversee the eat:Festivals, have won the ‘South West Tourism Event Of The Year’ for their eat:Portishead festival last summer which was praised for its Covid safety measures.

Co-organiser Sarah Milner Simonds told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are thrilled that eat:Portishead has been recognised at such a prestigious and geographically wide ranging awards.”

”It hasn’t been easy putting on events during the pandemic – but we hope we have shown that with partnership working it is possible.”

“Our thanks go to North Somerset Council for all their help with eat:Portishead. The festival returns on 14th August around the Marina.”

Last Saturday saw the successful return of eat:Burnham to Burnham-On-Sea town centre, as we reported here, after a year-long absence due to the pandemic.

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page