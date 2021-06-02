The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s food festivals have this week won a top award in the 2021 South West Tourism Awards.

Bev and Sarah Milner Simmonds, who oversee the eat:Festivals, have won the ‘South West Tourism Event Of The Year’ for their eat:Portishead festival last summer which was praised for its Covid safety measures.

Co-organiser Sarah Milner Simonds told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are thrilled that eat:Portishead has been recognised at such a prestigious and geographically wide ranging awards.”

”It hasn’t been easy putting on events during the pandemic – but we hope we have shown that with partnership working it is possible.”

“Our thanks go to North Somerset Council for all their help with eat:Portishead. The festival returns on 14th August around the Marina.”

Last Saturday saw the successful return of eat:Burnham to Burnham-On-Sea town centre, as we reported here, after a year-long absence due to the pandemic.