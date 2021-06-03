A fish and chip take-away in Highbridge is marking National Fish & Chip Day today (Friday) by supporting a local charity.

Robs Fish Bar in Church Street will make a donation from every sale of fish and chips to Burnham and Highbridge mental health charity In Charley’s Memory.

“Today is National Fish & Chip Day, and this year we wanted to help give back to the community that have supported us especially over the last 18 months,” says a spokeswoman.

“So for every portion of Fish & Chips we sell today we will be donating £1 or a minimum of £500 to the charity ‘In Charley’s Memory’.”