A fish and chip take-away in Highbridge is marking National Fish & Chip Day today (Friday) by supporting a local charity.

Robs Fish Bar in Church Street will make a donation from every sale of fish and chips to Burnham and Highbridge mental health charity In Charley’s Memory.

“Today is National Fish & Chip Day, and this year we wanted to help give back to the community that have supported us especially over the last 18 months,” says a spokeswoman.

“So for every portion of Fish & Chips we sell today we will be donating £1 or a minimum of £500 to the charity ‘In Charley’s Memory’.”

 

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page