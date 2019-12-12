The team at Burnham-On-Sea greengrocer and deli shop Gardiner Whites are celebrating this week after winning a top regional award.

Rich and Jacqui Gardiner-White, who run the popular High Street shop, have won Gold for the Taste Of West Specialist Retailer/Deli award.

This is the third gold ‘Taste of the West’ award won by Gardiner-Whites since it opened its doors in Burnham just over two years ago. They also won the 2019 ‘Independent Retailer Of The Year at the Somerset Life Awards.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Jacqui said: “We run our shop for the community and always strive to meet our customers’ demand. This award is testament to the hard work and sheer determination of our team.”

“We always strive to source as local as possible and we are always looking at ways to make our shop a better place for our customers.”

“We are really proud of the shop that we have created and hope that by initiatives like virtually plastic free and delivering produce in an electric vehicle powered by green energy we are making a positive impact within our local community.”

A spokesman from Taste Of The West added: “This business – shop and website – is all about working with local suppliers and producers, communicating it well to customers, and running a fantastic service in the local community.”

“The range is strong, well priced, great quality and freshness of foods is immensely obvious. Some great ideas are being done so well such as recipe bags, produce boxes, Deli space, as well as chilled and ambient categories well supported. Online is also well represented through an e-commerce site and social media presence.”

“Engaging with customers is natural to this staff team, and gaining feedback (and acting upon it) is so important in their development. Success is well deserved. Maybe it’s time to open a second store?”