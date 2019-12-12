A ‘deep clean’ is set to get underway at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge today (Thursday) as it closes for two days due to a severe outbreak of flu that has affected hundreds of pupils.

The school has taken the unprecedented step to close today (Thursday) and Friday to allow a full ‘deep clean’ of its facilities to be undertaken.

A school spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Due to the flu outbreak that we are currently facing in the community, we have made the decision to close the school on Thursday and Friday this week (12th and 13th December). This includes the postponement of our Year 10 parents evening.”

“We have made this difficult decision following advice, in order to deep clean the school and take all necessary precautions.”

“We anticipate that school will be open as usual on Monday.”

Earlier this week, a letter was sent to parents advising them that in order to reduce the spread of infection it was important to keep children at home if they show any symptoms of flu-like illness until they have recovered.