Burnham and Highbridge Foodbank has called on residents to continue supporting them with donations amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers at the foodbank, which is based at Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church in College Street, issued an appeal on Wednesday.

The team says the foodbank continues to be open and they are encouraging people to continue to give items to help needy locals.

Donations can be dropped off at Asda in Highbridge or the Tesco supermarket in Burnham-on-Sea.

A spokesman for the foodbank says: “The foodbank remains open to help those in financial need providing emergency food parcels.”

“We cannot provide you with money or perishable foods. Our procedures are changing to protect our volunteers. You may be asked to wait outside the foodbank centre whilst our volunteers package food for you.”

“If you need help you will currently still need a referral voucher – please contact your usual referral agency, Citizens Advice or local Village Agent.”

“Your continued support with donations of non-perishable foods are very welcome, preferably via the local Asda and Tesco collection bins.”