Burnham-On-Sea Library has become the latest public facility to temporarily close due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Somerset County Council, which runs the library in Princess Street, has confirmed that the libraries across the region are now closed.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “In the interests of the health and wellbeing of the community, as of Thursday 19th March 2020, all public libraries in Somerset will be closed until further notice.”

“During this time customers will be unable to borrow or return any items. No overdue charges or additional hire charges will apply on any items during this time. All reservations have been cancelled and will not be available to collect.”

“Please remember library services are available 24/7 at SomersetReads.co.uk where you can download e-books, audio books and magazines.”

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience. Please stay safe and we look forward to welcoming you back in the future.”