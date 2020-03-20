Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre has temporarily closed until further notice due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The centre in Berrow Road has shut and Burnham U3A has halted its trips and social gatherings.

Ken Henton, Community Centre Secretary, says: “Following recommendations from the Government and its advisors I have to advise you that the Community Centre is closed until further notice.”

“This step has been taken reluctantly as we know how much contacts through the Centre are valued, especially for those who live alone.”

“However, government advice on social distancing left us with no viable alternative.”

“Please note also that planned committee meetings including the Community Centre AGM have been postponed indefinitely.”

Harriet Browne, Chairman of Burnham U3A, which is based at the centre, adds: “We have closed down all trips, social gatherings and our Thursday Coffee mornings.”

“The Government announced this week a ‘voluntary’ ban on “unnecessary” gatherings. They are also advising that the over-70s and others who are considered more vulnerable should be ‘largely shielded from social contact for around 12 weeks’.”

“This advice means that a great deal of our usual activity has had to be suspended ‘for the duration’. This includes our AGM, scheduled for May, our monthly Cheese & Wine Socials, the Speakers Programme and weekly coffee mornings. We will be in touch when things are more settled.”