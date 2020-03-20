A tiny wood mouse has had a lucky escape after being spotted by a concerned member of the public about to be thrown in a skip.

Secret World Wildlife Rescue Centre in East Huntspill is looking after the tiny creature, pictured here.

Volunteer Marlies Hebdon says: “Meet Fievel, the wood mouse, who was spotted by a concerned member of the public about to be thrown in a skip by someone.”

“The kind lady took Fievel to the community vets in Easton in Gordano. Once there, little Fievel was looked after until one of our volunteers could get there.”

“Fievel is now being looked after by Molly, our Head of Volunteering and orphan rearer extraordinaire!”

The wood mouse is sometimes known as the long-tailed field mouse and is widespread in the UK; it is probably most common in woodland, rough grassland and gardens.