Burnham-On-Sea’s MP has this week thanked local public services workers who are striving to keep the community safe during the Coronavirus pandemic — and he’s reassured residents that the government is doing everything possible to “protect life and make sure our NHS can cope with the peak.”

James Heappey spoke as Public Health England announced the number of confirmed cases across the UK had reached 3,269, with Somerset having 10 cases, although not all those people with the virus have been tested. There have been a total of 144 deaths across the UK.

Mr Heappey told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are in unprecedented times in this country right now and I know there is a huge amount of fear over the Coronavirus pandemic.”

“The Government is following the science, introducing measures as and when they will be most effective and constantly reassessing its actions in the light of new evidence. The priority is to protect life and make sure our NHS can cope with the peak.”

“On that note, I just want to say thank you to all those who are unable to work from home and are keeping us safe in public service – we are indebted to you.”

“The Government is doing everything in its power to help small, medium and large businesses stay on their feet during this tough time with, most recently, the Chancellor’s £330 billion package which was announced on Tuesday.”

“More action will be taken but we cannot escape the truth that the coming months are going to be tough but I do hope this provides some comfort.”

“The news of mortgage holidays is also very welcome and there will be more announcements in the coming days on how the Government will be helping those in need.”

“These will relate to those whose employment has been affected and those who are having to self-isolate.”

“Lastly, self-isolation and social distancing can be overwhelming but we must do all we can to protect the vulnerable, even if you are not yourself in an at risk category. Do take a look at Gov.uk which will help and sets out exactly what we should all be doing.”

“It is important those with symptoms do stay at home – for seven days if alone and 14 days if anyone in the household has symptoms.”

“It is great to see on social media that groups are being created across the constituency to help deliver food and visit those who are vulnerable. If we do this safely and follow the advice, we will get through this together.”

He adds: “We are following the strong Government advice and my team is now working remotely but we are still available to be contacted, so please do still get in touch via james.heappey.mp@parliament.uk and we will try to answer any questions you may have.”

The MP is continuing to hold constituency surgeries, but on a phone or Skype basis.