Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Hotel has fully re-opened its kitchen after all its staff received negative Covid tests after a period of self-isolation.

The hotel in Victoria Street said last Sunday (August 8th) that it was closing its kitchen facilities while six staff self-isolated.

Its hotel and bar underwent a deep clean and the staff followed guidance from Public Health England.

Landlord Ryan Andress says: “All tests of our staff have been completed and come back negative. We are all as fine as we were when we start self-isolating.”

“We have followed the rules and can confirm that our kitchen is fully re-opening from today, Saturday. We are happy to back and looking forward to it.”