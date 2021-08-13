A beach lifeguard taster session is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea for those interested in finding out more about how to become a beach lifeguard.

The free session will introduce people to a range of lifeguard rescue equipment and skills, including paddling rescue boards and CPR.

“Our lifeguards will also be in hand to answer any questions you may have about the role or working for the RNLI,” says a spokesman.

It will be held on Saturday 4th September from 3pm – 6pm for anyone aged 16 or over.

“No prior training is required and although there is no swimming ability for the session, it will involve some activities in the sea so confidence in deep water is a must.”

“We will provide you with wetsuits, rash vests, and training equipment. All you need to bring is your swimming costume/trunks, a towel and a drink.”

Places are limited due to Covid-19 so if you’re interested, would like to sign up, or have any questions then email: luke_penman@rnli.org.uk

Those under 18 must be accompanied by and adult for the duration of the session.