A new cafe has opened in Highbridge town centre this week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the town’s Mayor.

Cllr Mike Facey was invited along to lead Thursday’s opening of the new cafe, called Barney’s, in Highbridge’s Market Street.

Local couple Dean and Claire Stephens have launched the modern new cafe following ab full refurbishment of the premises.

“We’ve had a dream of running a modern cafe like this for some time and when the opportunity came along here to take over the premises, we jumped at it,” Claire told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We have already had so many positive comments about the new look of the building, which has been given a full refurbishment over the last couple of months.”

It offers freshly brewed Italian coffees, breakfasts, panini, toasted sandwiches, children’s meals and a line-up of vegan and vegetarian options.

The Mayor welcomed the opening, saying: “A warm welcome goes to this couple for opening their new business in Highbridge town centre.”

“It’s great to see investment like this in a super new cafe and we wish them every success.”

The new cafe is open 7am-4pm on weekdays and on Sundays from 12-2pm for Sunday roasts. It has a new function room as well for private hire.