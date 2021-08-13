Burnham-On-Sea beach users are being invited to have their say on how the beach can be improved in a new environmental survey.

The online survey is being carried out by Litter Free Coast & Sea Somerset to form a new action plan for the beach with the aim of reducing marine litter.

The group’s Daisy Blyth told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Great Somerset Beach Survey has been launched by Litter Free Coast & Sea Somerset this summer as part of a 5-year project to form ‘beach profiles’ for each of our target areas, which are Burnham-On-Sea, Minehead, Porlock, Blue Anchor and Dunster.”

“Working with local communities, we plan to create action plans for each beach, with the overall aim of reducing marine litter and improving bathing water quality.”

“This short survey will be used to gather information on how Somerset’s bathing waters are being used by members of the public, and to find out what changes people would like to see at their local beach.”

“The survey results will help inform our future campaigns and allow us to develop community-led action plans to improve Somerset’s beaches.”

The survey is online at: https://forms.gle/yiDzRGD6szqEKRik8