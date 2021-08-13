Members of Burnham-On-Sea Harriers Running Club have this week gathered to unveil a new plaque in memory a popular founding member of the club who sadly died of Coronavirus.

The plaque was unveiled on Friday (August 13th) on the South Esplanade for Brian Beale, 84, who was well known for his volunteering work with Burnham Harriers, helping to organise Burnham’s popular Park Runs, Half Marathon and Brent Knoll Race.

The plaque has been installed on the seafront at the turning point for runners taking part in the weekly Park Runs.

Brian’s daughter, Julie, who attended Friday’s unveiling, said: “This new plaque is a wonderful permanent tribute to my father.”

“He was well known on Somerset’s running scene, taking part and organising many events over the years. He would be proud to have his name remembered this way.”

Brian passed away last year after catching Covid-19 in hospital while being treated for heart complications, as reported here.

A spokesman from Burnham Harriers running club told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Brian was one of the founding members of Burnham Harriers in 1981, and had remained active in the club until he passed away.”

“He continued to help organise the Harriers races, including the Burnham Half Marathon and Brent Knoll race, with his great experience of having been Run Director at these events for many years.”

“He was an active adjudicator at many races for other clubs, and was closely involved with the Somerset Series.”

“He was a regular volunteer at Burnham and Highbridge Parkrun, attending nearly every week and helping with the results. His tireless effort often went on behind the scenes to ensure the smooth running of the sport he loved. He was a great inspiration within the club, offering advice, support and encouragement to many.”