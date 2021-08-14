Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and two Burnham RNLI lifeboats were called to Dunball in the River Parrett late on Friday night (August 13th) amid reports of a ‘person in distress’.

The Burnham teams were called alongside Avon and Somerset Police and the Fire Service soon after 10pm.

A Coastguard spokesman says: “We were tasked late last night to assist the Police and Fire Service with an incident near the water.”

“Our team liaised on scene with the Police, Fire Service and HART to provide safety cover for the Police officers and as a quick water rescue option.”



“Our team was kitted up and ready should they be needed and bankside protection was implemented alongside our 999 colleagues from multiple fire stations.”

“Thankfully, the situation was resolved with no action required and we were stood down, returning to station for a wash down and decontamination and back to bed at around midnight.”

“A great example of multi-agency working with our 999 family. If you have an emergency along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguards.”

Pictured: The incident underway on Friday (Photos: Burnham Coastguard / RNLI)