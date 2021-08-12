Burnham-On-Sea’s 73rd annual Sailing Regatta is scheduled to get underway this weekend – a week later than planned due to high winds.

Four days of racing around Bridgwater Bay will start on Saturday August 14th at 10.15am and then the second race will be held on Sunday August 15th at 11am.

The event is being held over two weekends, with four yacht races taking place in the estuary that will be visible to seafront walkers, weather permitting.

Michael Clarke, Burnham Sailing Club’s Commodore, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our regatta is a traditional part of Burnham’s summertime calendar that people can watch from the seafront.”

“It’s a key annual event in Burnham’s sailing history and is one of the town’s longest running events.”

The club on the South Esplanade will open its bar to the public today, Friday, at 5pm for visitors to call in and see the facilities and find out more about joining – then during the races on Saturday and Sunday.