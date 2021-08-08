Burnham-On-Sea’s Victoria Hotel has temporarily closed its kitchen this week following a positive Covid case.

The hotel in Victoria Street said on Sunday (August 8th) that it was closing its kitchen facilities while six staff self-isolate.

Its hotel and bar are open as usual, having had a deep clean this week and following guidance from Public Health England.

Landlord Ryan Andress says: “Our kitchen was closed on Sunday and will be re-opening on Saturday 14th August.”

“Unfortunately one of our team has tested positive for Covid-19 and any team members who have been in close contact with this person now have to isolate.”

“Our venue has been cleaned to its usual standard – and beyond – and we have done as instructed by NHS 119.”

“We reassure regulars and visitors that we have followed all the advice and take the safety of our customers and staff seriously.”

“We give our apologies to customers for any inconvenience this may cause you all.”