A Burnham-On-Sea author and artist have worked together to compile a new children’s book which is published this week.

Local author Dave Eldergill and artist Juliet Farnese say the book, called ‘The Last Banana In The World’, was developed as a result of a discussion during a chance meeting during a lockdown walk last year.

Dave explains: “The story developed through a unique online collaborative process. Chapter by chapter, text and illustrations criss-crossed over the internet, words informing the images and the pictures equally informing the words.”

“A drawing of a new character guided the story in one direction and the narrative suggesting a visual response.”

“The end result is a humorous, delightfully illustrated book that is aimed primarily at primary school children of between 5 and 11.”

It is available to buy at £5.99 from GW Hurley’s in Burnham High Street and Amazon here.

 
