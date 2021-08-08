The team at a Burnham-On-Sea town centre hair and beauty salon are celebrating a special milestone this week.

Unique Hair & Beauty in Burnham’s College Street is marking its 10th year of business.

Owner Sophie Walford says: “We look like to take this opportunity to thank our amazing clients for their continued support, especially in the last 18 months – it’s been a tough time.”

“We also thank our amazing team, most of whom have been here from the start.”

“We couldn’t wish for a better team including Charmaine Channon, Chelsea Organ, Kelly Warner, Rebecca Shaw, Josh Rogers, Lesley Walford.”

“Not forgetting Jackie Ashdown and Carolyn Green who offer cosmetic treatments, Kathryn Evans who offers microblading and one of our newest members that offers tattoo removal, Chris Warner. We will also be welcoming Penelope Cunningham to the team at the end of August.”

“There is also an amazing opportunity for a talented professional person to rent the beauty room, please apply within the salon.”