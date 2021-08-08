Glastonbury Festival boss Michael Eavis was spotted enjoying a walk along Burnham-On-Sea seafront last night (Sunday, August 8th).

Mr Eavis chatted to passers-by on the North Esplanade during a beach walk with his wife.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I love Burnham – we always enjoy our walks here. I’ve just had a wonderful stroll along the seafront.”

The world’s biggest outdoor music festival would have taken place at Glastonbury in June, but was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In 2013, Mr Eavis told a national newspaper interview that Burnham is his favourite place in Somerset, as we reported here. He praised the town for being “laid back and unspoilt.”