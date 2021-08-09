A Burnham-On-Sea couple has been thanked by a local hospice for holding a successful open gardens event at the weekend.

“Weston Hospicecare Friends Group would like to thank Peter and Jeanne Gilraine and their lovely friends who very kindly opened their gardens to raise much-needed funds for Weston Hospicecare on Sunday 8th August,” says Sue Thorne.

“The event was very well attended. There were gorgeous cakes, a raffle and a plant sale.”

“Everyone worked extremely hard to make their gardens look lovely, not an easy thing this year as the weather has been so unpredictable and stormy.”