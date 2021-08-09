Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club is holding a charity quiz night for Marie Curie on Monday (16th August).

The club in Victoria Street will be supporting the charity with a fundraising evening, with doors opening at 7pm and hand-out rounds starting at 8pm.

The charity’s Riona Houghton says: “Teams of up to six people are invited to take part. It’s just £1 per person with the option to purchase raffle tickets with all proceeds raised to support the charity.”

“A prize will be given to the winning team. The quiz is family friendly.”

Marie Curie nurses provide care and support to people with a terminal illness in Burnham-on Sea and surrounding areas.