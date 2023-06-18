Residents and businesses across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have this week been invited to enter the town’s annual Burnham In Bloom flower competition.



Organisers of the Burnham In Bloom competition say there have been far fewer entries than in some past years – possibly due to the dry weather – and they are encouraging locals to get involved.

Dave Perrett, Chairman of Burnham In Bloom, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There are sixteen categories for residents and business in Burnham and Highbridge to enter.”

“These range from best front garden to best decorated shop window. Entry forms are available online here and can be submitted until June 30th.”

He says there has been a “disappointing number of entries so far” and adds that the entries help to add summer colour to the town ahead of the visit of several regional judges from the Britain In Bloom competition in the coming weeks.

Dave adds that there are high hopes that Burnham can strike gold in this year’s South West in Bloom Awards. “We have again taken onboard the judges’ comments from last year,” he says.

“We need residents and businesses to help us by getting involved and enhancing the town with floral displays during the summer season for the benefit of residents and visitors.”

“Anyone can enter, free of charge – whether you have a large or small garden.”

Judging will take place in early July, with trophies and certificates to be presented later in the autumn at the Burnham In Bloom Awards Ceremony.

Entry forms can be obtained online here and from Burnham tourist information centre and Burnham Post Office. Completed entry forms can be submitted at the same locations or sent by post to Dave Perrett, 66 Worston Road, Highbridge.

New volunteers are also being sought to join the committee and help run the competition and those interested can get in touch via the same contacts.

Pictured above are Burnham In Bloom Chairman Dave Perrett and the town’s Deputy Mayor Sharon Perry with the two Britain In Bloom judges last summer