Burnham-On-Sea Air Cadets

Burnham-On-Sea Air Cadets have advanced their aviation studies with a special visit to the South Wales Aviation Museum.

A group from 290 Squadron headed St Athan and the British Aerospace aircraft maintenance facility at Cardiff Airport this month.

The group’s leader, Jeff Jackson, says: “They enjoyed a full day programme and got hands on with some of the exhibits and were briefed on the challenges of modern aircraft maintenance and modification.”

Burnham-On-Sea Air Cadets

A visit to Hinkley Point Visitor Centre is also arranged for later this month.

“If you would like to be a part of this come and see us on a Tuesday evening between 7pm and 9:30pm. We are at the Cadet Centre in Highbridge Road – our entrance is opposite Cassis Close,” he adds.

The joining age is for school year 8 pupils (minimum age 12). You can also contact the group here.

 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page