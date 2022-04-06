Burnham-On-Sea Air Cadets have advanced their aviation studies with a special visit to the South Wales Aviation Museum.

A group from 290 Squadron headed St Athan and the British Aerospace aircraft maintenance facility at Cardiff Airport this month.

The group’s leader, Jeff Jackson, says: “They enjoyed a full day programme and got hands on with some of the exhibits and were briefed on the challenges of modern aircraft maintenance and modification.”

A visit to Hinkley Point Visitor Centre is also arranged for later this month.

“If you would like to be a part of this come and see us on a Tuesday evening between 7pm and 9:30pm. We are at the Cadet Centre in Highbridge Road – our entrance is opposite Cassis Close,” he adds.

The joining age is for school year 8 pupils (minimum age 12). You can also contact the group here.