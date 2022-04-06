Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents joined a special litter pick at the town’s Apex Park on Wednesday (April 6th).

The Friends of Apex Park organised the clean-up as part of the nationwide Great British Spring Clean, as pictured here.

“We had a great turn out and collected a whopping 22 bags of litter,” said Sedgemoor Parks Assistant Lizzie Bull. “The most unusual finds were a Playstation 4 and a dog bed!”

“A thank you goes to all of the volunteers – the park would not be what it is without local heroes looking after it.”

Staff from Sedgemoor District Council’s Environment Department were out litter picking on Wednesday on Sedgemoor’s resort beaches at Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean.

They will be helping the beach wardens get the beaches in tip top condition for the start of the new season.