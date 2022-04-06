The local candidates standing in council elections within Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have been announced this week.

The nominations period for Somerset County Council and all Parish/Town Councils closed at 4pm on Tuesday and the names were announced on Wednesday. The election takes place on Thursday, 5th May.

The list of persons nominated for the twelve divisions in Sedgemoor for Somerset County Council as well as the contested town and parish councils across Sedgemoor are shown below and here.

Burnham on Sea North – County Council

For the election of TWO County Councillors:

Clayton Peter Laurence (Conservative)

Jones Kathy (Conservative)

Murphy Mike (Lib Dem)

Sutcliffe Tony (Lib Dem)

Highbridge and Burnham South – County Council

For the election of TWO County Councillors:

Ayres Lizzy (Lib Dem)

Baker Ross (Lib Dem)

Cook-Woodman John Charles (Conservative)

Hendry Alistair Frank (Conservative)

Keen Roger Charles (Independent)

Lupu Neculai

Metcalfe Ben (Labour)

Burnham and Highbridge, Burnham, Marine – Parish Ward

For the election of ONE town councillor:

Searing Cath (Conservative)

Burnham and Highbridge, Burnham Central – Parish Ward

For the election of THREE town councillors:

Elrick Alasdair (Lib Dem)

Flurry David John (Conservative)

Gudka Ganesh (Lib Dem)

Perry Sharon (Lib Dem)

Tolley Nick (Conservative)

Burnham and Highbridge, Highbridge – Parish Ward

For the election of FIVE town councillors:

Keen Roger Charles (Ind)

Metcalfe Ben (Labour)

Morgan Andy (Lib Dem)

Vickers Barbara Anne (Lib Dem)

Warren James Spencer Charles (Lib Dem)

Burnham and Highbridge, Burnham North – Parish Ward

For the election of SIX town councillors:

Aprees Claire Louise (Highbridge and Burnham-on-Sea Independents)

Clayton Peter Laurence (Conservative)

Facey Michael James (Conservative)

Flurry Julie Helen (Conservative)

Hulme Oliver Toby Theodore (Highbridge and Burnham-on-Sea Independents)

Jones Kathy (Conservative)

Matthews Alan (Conservative)

Millard Lesley (Lib Dem)

Mills Paul Francis (Conservative)

Murphy Mike (Lib Dem)

Walter Jonathan Paul (Highbridge and Burnham-on-Sea Independents)

Burnham and Highbridge, Burnham South – Parish Ward

For the election of THREE town councillors:

Baker Ross (Lib Dem)

Barber Sue (Conservative)

Hendry Alistair Frank Hendry (Conservative)

Wynn Paul John (Conservative)

For their first year, the councillors will take responsibility for all current County Council services and oversee the local government reorganisation to establish a single unitary council on 1st April 2023. District councils will remain until 31st March 2023 and the councillors serving on them will continue in their roles until that date.

From 1st April 2023, the 110 councillors of the unitary council will be responsible for services that are currently delivered by the county and four district councils, ranging from adults and children’s social care to highways and housing, and from libraries to planning and licensing.

Anyone eligible to vote but not already on the electoral register has one week left to put that right – the deadline is midnight on Thursday, 14th April. You can do it online by visiting www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or by contacting your local district council.

Electors still have time to apply for postal or proxy votes. The deadline for postal votes is before 5pm on 19th April. Applications for a proxy vote – appointing someone you trust to vote on your behalf – must be submitted before 5pm on 26th April.