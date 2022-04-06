Town councillors in Burnham-On-Sea have this week supported updated proposals to turn a former estate agent’s premises into a new restaurant and takeaway.

Himalayan Homes Ltd, the owners of 75 High Street – formerly occupied by Greenslade Taylor Hunt – have submitted revised proposals to Sedgemoor District Council for a change of use and conversion into a new restaurant, as we first reported here.

The updated plans include a revised layout on the ground floor and first floor to try and adresss some of the concerns from councillors about potential noise for neighbouring properties in the building.

“I do find it encouraging that this updated, revised application includes a lot of additional information and the applicant has responded to the comments we made,” said planning committee chairman Cllr Andy Brewer. “There is a comprehensive sound proofing system that has been included and a lot of detail about the extraction system. Our objections seem to have been responded to.

At a meeting of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Planning Committee this week, members welcomed the changes.

Cllr Louise Parkin told the meeting: “In light of what they’ve done, I am happy to support this. I know some will say ‘it’s another restaurant’, but I don’t think the owners would spend this sort of money if they didn’t feel there is a need for it.”

Cllr Sue Harvey added: “The proposed sound proofing does like quite comprehensive and the plans also show that a room upstairs due to be used as a function room is now to be used as a dining room, which I think will be far less noisy for existing neighbours. It’s a large premises and it’s a new business.”

Cllr Bill Hancock added: “It’s great to see someone come along and want to spend money on the building. It will be a big investment in the town centre – good luck to them, I wish them all the best.”

Cllr Julie Flurry added: “It’s good to see a business taking a responsibility like this to us and the local community.”

Cllr Andy Brewer, pictured, said it was also “encouraging” to see the front elevation features of the building will be retained. “The character of the building will retain the old facade and be in keeping with Lloyds Bank nearby.”

Councillors decided to support the revised application on the grounds of increased business use, bringing a vacant building back into use, and potential new employment.

A final decision on the application, which has reference number 11/22/00003/LE, rests with Sedgemoor District Council.

The estate agent vacated the premises last autumn after moving into a new central location in the High Street, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.