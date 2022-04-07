A local community choir will sing at a wine and nibbles evening on Saturday 9th April to raise funds for the upkeep of East Brent Village Hall.

The All Sorts Choir will be performing music from pop to musicals at the special event at the hall from 7pm.

“It’s a lovely little village hall and we really want to keep it open for everyone in the community, of all ages, to use for all sorts of different reasons,” says Ginnie Soffe.

Tickets £5 – to include wine and nibbles – are available by calling 01278 769411.