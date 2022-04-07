Kind-hearted traders in Burnham-On-Sea have donated hundreds of Easter eggs to young carers in the area.

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club recently launched a ‘Chocs For Champs’ campaign with the aim of giving each young carer in our area an Easter egg, as reported here.

The club invited donations and has received hundreds of chocolate eggs from local people and businesses.

President Chris Ashton presented the eggs to Alison Waller from Somerset Young carers on Thursday evening, as pictured here.

“We collected 909 Easter eggs, with the Burnham traders, that she will hand out to young carers and children in care this Easter,” says Chris.

“Every donation will bring a smile to the face of a young carer in Sedgemoor and North Somerset. Our thanks go to everyone who donated.”

The Burnham traders collected over 130 eggs and also hid golden tickets on 50 eggs to offer prizes from sponsors Wookey Hole, Brean Play, Brean Splash, Animal Farm, Usborne Books, Daler Rowney, GW Hurley Toymaster and the retail group.

Chris adds: “A young carer is a young person who cares, unpaid, for a person who has any type of physical or mental illness, physical and/or mental disability.”