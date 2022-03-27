A unique new campaign has launched in Burnham-On-Sea to collect Easter eggs for young carers in the area.

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club is supporting the ‘Chocs For Champs’ Easter campaign and wants to give each young carer in the area an Easter egg this year and they are inviting donations.

“A young carer is a young person who cares, unpaid, for a person who has any type of physical or mental illness, physical and/or mental disability,” says a spokesman.

“We are now taking donations of Easter eggs. You can drop donations into Burnham’s Tourist Information Centre on the seafront between 10am and 4pm every day.”

“Every donation will bring a smile to the face of a young carer in Sedgemoor and North Somerset.”