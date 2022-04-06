Burnham-On-Sea Scouts are seeking more volunteers to become leaders of its Beavers group.

The Beavers said they were left “without any adult leaders” and are now appealing to the community to find someone “to keep our Beaver colony going”.

Toby Beard, Group Scout Leader at Burnham Scout Group, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Unfortunately due to personal and work commitments some of our amazing Beavers leadership team are having to step back from scouting.”

“This leaves our Beaver colony without any adult leaders, though we have two experienced and enthusiastic Young Leaders (Leaders who are aged 14-18) we urgently need adult leaders to keep our Beaver colony going.”

Beavers are aged 6 to 8. Every week they gather to hop, skip and jump their way through lots of different games and activities – achieving anything they set their minds to, and having lots of fun along the way.

They master new skills and try new things, have fun and go on adventures, make friends who are curious about the world around them, help others and make a difference on their own doorsteps and beyond.

Toby adds: “Volunteering with Scouts is very flexible, if you can’t commit to every week that’s fine.”

“All the training you need is provided by Scouts UK which can be done at a place and time convenient to you.”

“You will have the support of leaders in the group and at District and County levels to help and guide you every step of the way along your volunteering journey.”

To know more about volunteering or raise any questions, email Toby at gsl@burnhamonseascouts.org.uk