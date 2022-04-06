The Beachcomber in Brean is set to hold a ‘Bottomless Pizza & Prosecco Afternoon’ in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The ticketed event will be held on Friday 3rd June 2022 from 1 – 3pm.

Freddie Horwood, Manager at The Beachcomber, said: “We are really looking forward to celebrating The Queen’s Jubilee with this special event, which is unlike anything we have hosted here before.”

“Come and enjoy two hours of unlimited pizza, prosecco, bottled Coors and squash! We also have the fantastic Nick James, soul and motown singer, performing live on stage.”

“The additional Bank Holiday is sure to get everyone in the mood to celebrate with a four-day weekend!”

“Tickets for our Bottomless Pizza & Prosecco Afternoon are on sale now – we advise booking soon to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets for over 18s are £22.50, and for under 18s are £8. They can be bought at the bar, or by emailing info@beachcomberbrean.co.uk.

Vegetarian and gluten-free pizza is available – please state any dietary requirements when purchasing tickets.

The Bottomless Pizza & Prosecco Afternoon takes place at The Beachcomber on Bank Holiday Friday 3rd June 2022 from 1 – 3pm.

The Platinum Jubilee marks 70 years of The Queen’s reign. The Beachcomber is Warren Farm Holiday Centre’s clubhouse, and it is also open to the public with free entry and free parking.

For more information, please call The Beachcomber on 01278 751110 or visit www.beachcomberbrean.co.uk.