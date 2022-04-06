The Front Garden Music Festival is set to return in June and organisers are seeking local musicians to get involved.

Regional arts group Seed is organising the event which, after the success of last year’s supposed one-off festival, is back for another year.

“The sun shone during the last year’s festival as 25 local musical acts took to the stage across 15 locations,” says a spokesman.

“Performances ranged from acoustic folk sets to rock bands, offering something for every musical palette. Local venues got involved including The Coopers Arms, St John’s Church in Highbridge and Othery Village Hall.”

“This year the festival returns on Sunday 12 June and we are looking for both local amateur and professional performers.”

“If you would like to perform at Front Garden Music Festival 2022 register your interest. Registration is open to any music genre, acoustic or amplified and all performers will be paid. We’d especially love to increase the diversity of our line-up this year so don’t hesitate.”

Register your interest here