Town councillors have this week voted to support plans to transform a vacant brownfield site in Highbridge into three new large commercial units.

Offsite Solutions has submitted a planning application to develop vacant land at Hooper Close, adjacent to Cusack and the Travelodge hotel.

“It is very encouraging to see the Isleport business park really flourishing,” said Cllr Louise Parkin at Monday’s meeting of the Town Council’s planning committee.

Cllr Sue Harvey praised the environmental approach being taken by the developer: “I welcome their plans to improve landscaping on the eastern boundary of the site and also increase the areas protected and replanted – they are doing as much as they can to screen what is an industrial site.”

Cllr Andy Brewer added: “It is encouraging to see development of this existing site and a change of use of the existing brownfield site. It’s good to see a range of unit sizes and new employment opportunities.”

The application – 11/22/00017/ACN – was unanimously supported by councillors. A final decision rests with Sedgemoor District Council.