Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor has this week thanked the Town Council’s Town Clerk and Financial Officer for their service as they both leave their roles at the end of April.

Town Clerk Sam Winter, pictured left, and Financial Officer Sally Jones, right, will be leaving this month.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey said: “Whilst the council is saddened to lose the town clerk and financial officer this month, we wish them all the very best for the future.”

“Both officers have served the town council with professionalism, integrity and an unfailing sense of humour.”

“I am personally grateful for the friendship and support Sam and Sally have shown me in my time as Mayor.”

Sam said: “I am fortunate to have worked with some excellent, hardworking officers and councillors in my three years as clerk with Burnham & Highbridge Town Council and I wish the council and staff team the very best.”

“Both towns have lots of potential for beneficial change and the May elections present a tremendous opportunity to make a positive difference for the community.”

The vacancies will be advertised shortly.