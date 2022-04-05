Blue and yellow ribbons are being tied to a Burnham-On-Sea church’s gates to serve as prayers for peace in Ukraine.

Burnham’s St Andrew’s Church is inviting people to attach the blue and yellow ribbons to its main gate, representing the colours of the Ukrainian Flag amid Russia’s horrifying invasion.

Reverend Margaret Hayward, Associate Priest at St Andrew’s Church, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The ribbons are an outward sign of our inward prayers for worldwide peace.”

“We also have the colours of the Ukrainian flag on our altar in the church, and invite townspeople and visitors to Burnham to come and say a prayer or light a candle for peace.”

She adds: “All are very welcome to tie ribbons on the gate to symbolise prayers for peace. At our services we are praying for the people of Ukraine and for worldwide peace.”

“In the churchyard are 12 stations of the cross which have a justice and peace theme and people might like to come and read the notices on each cross and say a quiet prayer.”