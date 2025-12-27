4.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Dec 27, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea and Brean beaches busy with post-Christmas visitors

Large numbers of families have been heading to Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean beaches to take the chance to walk off their Christmas excesses.

The bright but cool weather on Boxing Day saw walkers, dog owners and visitors enjoying the conditions along the coastline.

And Brean’s Beach Warden told Burnham-On-Sea.com the area had been “very busy” from mid-morning onwards, with dozens of vehicles parked on the beach.

The National Trust’s Brean Down Cove car park was also full to capacity on Friday morning as visitors made the most of the post‑Christmas break.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows the cold, dry conditions are due to continue this weekend.

