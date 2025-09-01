Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Army Cadets to host open day this month

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Army Cadets will be opening their doors to the public this month for a special open day aimed at welcoming new cadets and adult volunteers.

The event will take place on Saturday, 27th September from 10am to 4pm at the Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge Army Cadet Centre, located off Marine Drive (TA8 1LT).

William Gardner, Detachment Commander, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are a youth organisation open to young people aged 12 to 18, helping them develop confidence, leadership, teamwork and life skills through training in Fieldcraft, First Aid, Navigation and more.”

“The open day will be a chance for anyone to come along and meet our cadets and adult volunteers, find out about and try some of the opportunities, activities, and training we provide for young people within Burnham-On-Sea and the local surrounding area. We would love to welcome new faces to our growing detachment both as cadets and adult volunteers.”

The open day is free to attend and welcomes young people, families, and anyone interested in volunteering.

Organisers add it’s a great chance to learn more about the cadet experience and get involved with a growing local detachment. There will also be games and prizes throughout the day. Entrance will be via the gate marked by the What3Words location: Radically, Caller, Shelved.