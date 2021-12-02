Judging is set to get underway for Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s annual Christmas lights competition.

The Town Council is encouraging residents and businesses to light up over the festive season.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the best displays for best individual residences in Burnham and Highbridge.

There will also be a prize for the best business windows in Burnham or Highbridge.

The Town Council has invited all residences to enter this year’s Christmas Lights Competition. If you would like your residential property to be judged, please email your name, address and phone number to: admin@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk in order to enter by December 15th, 2021.

Burnham and Highbridge Christmas lights categories:

This year’s categories are as follows:

Burnham-On-Sea

Best Individual = £25 voucher for the Princess Theatre & Arts Centre, a trophy and a winner’s certificate

Runner up = £10 voucher for the Princess Theatre & Arts Centre and a certificate

Highbridge

Best Individual = £25 voucher for the Princess Theatre & Arts Centre a trophy and a certificate

Runner up = £10 voucher for the Princess Theatre & Arts Centre and a certificate

Businesses

The Town Council is also organising a Christmas window competition for small businesses/shop fronts, which the chambers of trade have been invited to judge. Prizes include a £25 winner’s voucher for the Princess Theatre & Arts Centre and a £10 voucher for the runner-up. There is no need to register for entry to the business competition.

The trophies will be engraved and given to the winners to hold for a year, to be returned.nClosing date for entries: Wednesday 15 December 2021 Judging will take place after 15th December.

The winners will be notified by email and this year’s prizes will be handed out at a presentation in January 2022.

Pictured: The 2019 winning house in Love Lane, Burnham-On-Sea