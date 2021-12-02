Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents will be able to vote for councillors sitting on Somerset’s new unitary council next Spring after the election date was announced this week.

A letter from the Government’s Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has confirmed that elections for the new council will take place in May 2022.

Local Government Minister Kemi Badenoch has announced the timing and process for creating a new Unitary Council in a ‘Structural Changes Order’.

Councillor David Fothergill, Leader of Somerset County Council, said: “I welcome the Minister’s decision and the clarity it brings to the coming months.”

“We now all know when the first election to the new Somerset Council will be, and the confirmation of continuing authority status will make the process of building a new Somerset Council far more straightforward.”