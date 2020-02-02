Grassroots community groups in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being encouraged to apply for grants of up to £1,500 from The Somerset Fund with the deadline for the next round of funding approaching fast.

Somerset County Council strongly supports Somerset Community Foundation’s initiative that provides financial support for groups that are anchored firmly within their neighbourhood.

Businesses too are urged to support the fund and make a real difference to good causes that might otherwise struggle to keep going.

The grants are “unrestricted” which means the money can be used to support ongoing running costs. The deadline for the current funding round is Friday 14 February.

The Somerset Fund brings businesses together to support a wide range of small, local good causes across the county from youth clubs, to social groups for older people, mental health initiatives to sports clubs.

All donations are matched by 50 per cent, thanks to funding from Somerset County Council then awarded in grants to the community groups. Somerset Community Foundation (SCF) manages the fund and is encouraging applications from smaller groups that run on less than £50,000 per year.

The Somerset Fund will support local people of all ages and a wide range of causes, including:

giving the best start in life to the most disadvantaged children

growing the life skills of young people

improving the mental health of people of all ages

increasing opportunities for better physical health

supporting people with disabilities and life-limiting illnesses, and their carers

combating loneliness and isolation

Leader of the Council David Fothergill told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We know that businesses receive huge numbers of appeals from charities every year, and that they sadly can’t support every request. But as a supporter of The Somerset Fund, they can direct charities to apply for funding from The Somerset Fund.”

“Donations will reach grassroots charities and community groups who would otherwise struggle to raise funds of their own and for whom small grants make a huge difference. We are so grateful to those who have donated.”

Laura Blake, Development Director at SCF told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We created The Somerset Fund in 2018 to bring local businesses and families together to support small, local charities. The Fund offers a simple and rewarding way to give to good causes. We’re hugely grateful to the local businesses and families that have chosen to give through The Somerset Fund over the last year.”

Businesses can choose to support groups in their own area or county-wide. Those wanting to find out more about giving through The Somerset Fund can find out more here www.somersetcf.org.uk/tsf call 01749 344949, or e-mail laura.blake@somersetcf.org.uk