A new business offering beauty treatments and holistic therapies opened for business in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (February 1st).

KD Beauty, Nails and Aesthetics opened its doors at 1-1a Victoria Street, Burnham for the first time.

Owners Karla Walker and Danni Mogg say they are providing a wide range of services from the modern, new premises.

Speak to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Karla said: “We both have several years of experience offering beauty services here in Somerset and are looking forward to seeing our former and new customers.”

“Our modern salon here in Victoria Street provides a quiet and peaceful setting, providing something different for Burnham. We think there’s a gap in the market for our services, particularly beauty aesthetics.”

“We are offering 20 per cent off all our services during the month of February to mark our opening.”

KD Beauty, Nails and Aesthetics is open on Tuesdays from 10am-9pm, Wednesdays for booked appointments only, Thursdays 10am-9pm, Fridays 9.30am-5pm, and Saturdays 9am-5pm.

A Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade spokesman added: “It’s great to see this new business opening in Burnham town centre, adding to the wide range of services on offer. We welcome Karla and Danni.”

On Facebook and Instagram, the new business can be found at kdbeautynailsaesthetics.