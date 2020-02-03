Young Burnham-On-Sea actor Beau Plested has been playing the role of ‘Benji’ during performances of the UK Tour of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert the Musical.

Beau, 10, landed the coveted part at the Theatre Royal Plymouth after attending an audition with the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA), whose agency for children and young performers, Quirky Kidz Creative Management, is the official children’s Casting Director and Child Management team for the show.

There were 54 boys playing Benji throughout the UK tour. They had the exciting opportunity to work closely with a professional cast including star of stage and screen, Joe McFadden.

Beau, who attends Hugh Sexey Church of England Middle School, previously trained at PQA Taunton and now trains at PQA Weston-super-Mare where he takes weekend classes in Comedy & Drama, Musical Theatre and Film & Television.

Beau says: “I was buzzing with excitement at being asked to audition for the part of Benji. I had to do a self-tape at home and was learning my script and song on my camping weekend away with the family.”

“I had to wait for a couple of weeks, then mum got the phone call to say that I had been given the part. I couldn’t believe it and felt so excited. I am so looking forward to performing in a professional West End tour with the amazing cast.”

Beau’s parents, Rachel and James Plested, added: “We want to give a big thank you to Roberta, the Principal of PQA Taunton, for putting Beau forward for this role and to the whole PQA family for helping Beau on his journey in the world of acting and performing. We are so immensely proud of him.”

Josephine Shaw, Theatrical Agent for Quirky Kidz Creative Management, said: “We are very proud of Beau, who has taken the role of Benji in his stride. Priscilla is a really fun show with a great cast and crew.”

Based on the Oscar-winning film, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert the Musical is the hilarious adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for Alice Springs to put on the show of a lifetime.

Their epic journey is a heart-warming story of self-discovery, sassiness and acceptance. The iconic hit musical has more glitter than ever before, featuring a dazzling array of stunning costumes, fabulous feathers and a non-stop parade of dance-floor classics including It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Love The Nightlife, Finally and many more.

For details of the tour, visit: https://priscillauktour.com/tour-dates/.